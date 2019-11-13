Keybank National Association OH Buys 183 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,535 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 36.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Rio Tinto by 57.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth $5,978,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rio Tinto by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,163,000 after acquiring an additional 129,673 shares in the last quarter. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

NYSE RIO traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.36. 45,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,923.04.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.