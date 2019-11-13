Keybank National Association OH Buys 15,627 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

