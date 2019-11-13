Kenneth Duda Sells 10,874 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $2,084,654.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,104.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total value of $2,467,655.64.
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.82, for a total value of $2,553,432.68.
NYSE ANET traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.65. 624,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,573. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.60.
ANET has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
