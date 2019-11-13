Kenneth Duda Sells 10,874 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $2,084,654.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,104.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total value of $2,467,655.64.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.82, for a total value of $2,553,432.68.

NYSE ANET traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.65. 624,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,573. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

