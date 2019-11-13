KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Stake Increased by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 122.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.6% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark E. Hill purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAR opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

