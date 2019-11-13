Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.69. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kadmon shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 105,010 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kadmon by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,597,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $488.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

