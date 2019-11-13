K Thomas Bailey Sells 5,937 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $136,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,551. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NSTG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 211,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,731. The stock has a market cap of $826.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.32% and a negative net margin of 72.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 314.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,917,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,963 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,904,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,190 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

