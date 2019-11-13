JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $128.48. 8,096,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,126,374. The company has a market cap of $407.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $131.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

