Jonathan W. Painter Sells 10,215 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,007,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,597.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KAI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,593. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 281.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kadant by 59.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kadant by 57.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kadant by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

