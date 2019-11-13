John Christopher Morgan Sells 300,000 Shares of Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) Stock

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.82), for a total transaction of £4,092,000 ($5,346,922.78).

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 1,346 ($17.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Morgan Sindall Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,354 ($17.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,230.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,223.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,599 ($20.89).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

