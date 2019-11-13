JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBLU. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,598.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $38,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $204,312. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.