Jeffrey H. Smulyan Sells 11,800 Shares of Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Stock

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $54,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,845.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EMMS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. 12,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.19. Emmis Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Emmis Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Emmis Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,085,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emmis Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

