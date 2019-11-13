Jefferies Financial Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of JEF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. 1,038,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,057. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.