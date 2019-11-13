Jefferies Financial Group Comments on United States Steel Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 3.04.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.