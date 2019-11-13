Jefferies Financial Group Comments on United States Steel Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Macquarie cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 3.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

