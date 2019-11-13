Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trinseo S.A.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinseo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup downgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Trinseo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

NYSE TSE opened at $45.66 on Monday. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth $51,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

