Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,022,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,015,000 after acquiring an additional 624,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,818,000 after acquiring an additional 204,212 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 20.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,150,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,560,000 after acquiring an additional 365,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 10.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,406,000 after acquiring an additional 172,324 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

AEE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.89. 10,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

