Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $577,000 Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,438,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 45.3% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,721,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Athene by 4.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Athene by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. 6,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,784. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athene from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,048.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

