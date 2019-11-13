Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 287 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

QLTA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. 18,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,499. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.