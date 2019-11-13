Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 714,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter.

AMJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. 95,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

