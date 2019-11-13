Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the third quarter worth $96,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 35.7% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 48,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 68,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,664,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DPG traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,189. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

