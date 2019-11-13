James S. Abernethy Sells 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. 4,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $175.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 199.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 176.4% in the second quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

