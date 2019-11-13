James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get James River Group alerts:

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. James River Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. Research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 2,014.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.