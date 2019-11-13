IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 538,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.53. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISEE. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

