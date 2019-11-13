iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $71,310,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

