iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $157.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.72 and a 52 week high of $159.60.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.