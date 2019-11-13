iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,514. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.65.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.