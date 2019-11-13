iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $31.79.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.