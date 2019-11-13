iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,824 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 153,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 318,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28.

