iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 153,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 318,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 873,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,220. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

