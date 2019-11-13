iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

