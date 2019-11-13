iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,262 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $47,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,786,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,686,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after buying an additional 278,907 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,437,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,832,000 after buying an additional 123,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

