iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $32,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 156,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,047. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $82.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

