iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,511. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

