iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,545 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 3.93% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $54,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 103,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 78,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 72,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.