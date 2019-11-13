IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 144,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4,581.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.