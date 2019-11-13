Investors Purchase High Volume of Vipshop Put Options (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,470 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 838% compared to the average daily volume of 370 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. CICC Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 320,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.94. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

