Investors Buy Large Volume of American Outdoor Brands Put Options (NASDAQ:AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,565 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,083% compared to the average volume of 112 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOBC shares. Craig Hallum upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at $266,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,682,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 642,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 99.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOBC stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $436.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

