Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SPS Commerce (SPSC)

10/26/2019 – SPS Commerce was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2019 – SPS Commerce was upgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/25/2019 – SPS Commerce was given a new $61.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – SPS Commerce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2019 – SPS Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2019 – SPS Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/19/2019 – SPS Commerce was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

