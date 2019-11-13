Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 13th (AKBTY, ALBO, ATNX, BBW, CPLG, CRARY, CTST, CUE, DOOO, DPLO)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 13th:
Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
