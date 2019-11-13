Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 13th (AKBTY, ALBO, ATNX, BBW, CPLG, CRARY, CTST, CUE, DOOO, DPLO)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 13th:

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Akbank TAS alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank TAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank TAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.