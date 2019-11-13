Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $202.21.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.