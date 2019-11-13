Inuvo (INUV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Inuvo to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.