Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at $417,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Intuit to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.21.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $259.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

