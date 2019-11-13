International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Up 52.0% in October

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Also, insider Solomon Cohen sold 16,508 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $210,477.00. Insiders have sold a total of 124,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2,942.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 958,573 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $6,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after buying an additional 298,987 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $3,373,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $2,295,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

IMXI traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $579.24 million, a PE ratio of -284.00 and a beta of -0.20. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

IMXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

