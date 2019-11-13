Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.66 million.

Shares of INAP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 230,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,837. Internap has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Get Internap alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark set a $8.00 target price on shares of Internap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.