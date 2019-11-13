Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.8% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $249,430.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,713.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.