Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 269.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 352,383 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $249,430.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,713.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $911,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

