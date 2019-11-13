Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.8% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 73,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 180.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 55.1% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,397,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,463,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

