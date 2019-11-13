Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 price target on Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $176.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,863. Insulet has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,531.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $98,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,491 shares of company stock worth $806,124 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 1,731.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 336,148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,979,000 after buying an additional 328,620 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,438,000 after buying an additional 258,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,188,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

