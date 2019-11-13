Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,141,788.00. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,465,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,790 shares of company stock valued at $12,433,812. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
