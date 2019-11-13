Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $880,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,604 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded up $10.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.72. 45,732,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,143,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.