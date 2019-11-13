Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. RealPage accounts for 0.7% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Strs Ohio lifted its position in RealPage by 5.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RealPage by 8.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 931.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RealPage by 8.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ RP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.02. 39,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $3,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,103,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 61,681 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $3,799,549.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,589,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,995 shares of company stock worth $28,800,299. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

